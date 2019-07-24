Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday swear in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as di new Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Di swearing happun for Aso Rock Villa, Abuja and dey come after di Senate confirm Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad appointment last week.

Justice Tanko don take on di role as acting CJN since January 2019 afta dem suspend di former CJN Walter Onnoghen on top accuse say im no declare im assets.

Onnoghen retire for May and di president accept im resignation.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad na di 17th CJN of di kontri, according to records fron di National Judicial Council.

Im start im law career afta dem call am to bar for 1981. Im don serve for as Chief Magistrate of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and as Judge for di Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal.



Five tins to sabi about Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed

Tanko finish to learn law for di Ahmadu Bello University for Zaria, from Bachelor (1976-1980), to Masters wey e do art time (1982-1984) enta im Doctorate Degree (1987-1998) also for part time.

E start im Judiciary career for Magistrate Court Grade II for Bauchi State for 1982.

E don hold position of Provost for di College of Legal and Islamic Studies.

For 1991, e hold position as Judge for di Sharia Court of Appeal for Bauchi State before im get promotion to justice for 1993.