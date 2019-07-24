Image copyright Twitter/@googleafrica

Internet giants Google don add Nigeria accent for dia map app wey pipo dey use find road.

Dis one mean say dat oyibo voice wey pipo dey hear if dem dey use google map go change to Nigeria accent.

Dem launch di new accent for Google playground for Lekki area inside Lagos State south west Nigeria as part of dia Google for Nigeria event.

Ramesh Nagarajan wey be Director of Product Management tell BBC pidgin say di Nigeria accent for dia map dey sound exactly like wia Nigeria pesin dey tok and dey pronounce names.

Image example Ramesh Nagarajan, Director of Product Management, Google

"If pesin wan begin enjoy di Nigeria accent for our map, di pesin gass to change im language for phone settings to Nigeria English and anytime you wan use di app, na Nigeria english you go dey hear" na so Ramesh tok.

Dis na some photos wey show activities wey happun for Google play ground as dem dey launch am.