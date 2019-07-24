Boris Johnson: Buhari, Akufo-Addo, Mnangagwa hail new Prime Minister of Britain
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don congratulate Boris Johnson as im become di new Prime Minister for Britain.
For message wey im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu give, President Buhari tok say dem dey ready to work with am and im also congratulate Theresa May on di work wey she do as Prime Minister.
"Britain be one of Nigeria reliable allies especially how dem dey support us for security and di fight against corruption. As Oga Johnson step in as Madam May replacement, we hope to continue di good relationship wey bind us together." Na wetin di President tok.
President Buhari tok say dem value di relationship with di UK very well so tey dem go protect am regardless of di pesin wey dey power.
Oda African presidents like Zimbabwe presido, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Ghana presido Nana Akufo-Addo also congratulate di new Prime Minister
Boris Johnson don begin announce names of pipo wey go be members of im cabinet.