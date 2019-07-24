Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari

Di last time perhaps wey any young Nigerian fit boast say dia padi-padi collect appointment as a federal minister na during di fourth republic for 2003 wen di likes of Chukwuemeka Chikelu and Frank Nweke Jr (37 years old dat time) bin serve as federal ministers.

16 years later, many dey tink say tins go change wen Nigerian Senate begin di ministerial screening President Muhammadu Buhari latest list of ministerial nominees on Wednesday July 24, 2019.

"No single pesin below di age of 35 dey for di Ministerial nominees President Muhammadu Buhari announce on Tuesday for floor of di National Assembly wey go follow serve second term in office."

Na wetin Samson Itodo, di Executive Director, YIAGA AFRICA tell BBC News Pidgin.

Tori be say of all di 43 nominees inside di ministerial list, di youngest na 43 years Sadiya Umar Farouq wey don be National Treasurer of Nigeria goment APC party.

"Di noticeable absence of young people under di age of 35 inside di ministerial nominees wey Senate President Ahmed Lawan read come to us and di entire Nigerian youths as a big Surprise. Indeed e dey disappointing to see say upon di giant achievement wey my young pipo don achieve especially for di area of politics and leadership, President Muhammadu Buhari neva see any pesin below di age of 35 worthy of any ministerial position." Itodo add.

Image copyright Other Image example Na only 7 women make di Ministerial list

Already Senate don screen (interview) and confam 10 nominees: Sharon Ikaezor, George Akume, Godswill Akpabio, Olamilekan Adepite, Chibuike Amaechi, Adamu Adamu, Olorunnibe Mamora, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, Uchechukwu Ogar, Ogbonanya Onu (Most of dem dey in dia 50s).

Houses of Assembly, three or four pipo wey under 40s don be Speakers, Young pipo dey make great chievement inside private sector, as social entrepreneurs and inside public sector dem dey get accolades locally and internationally, according to Yemi Adamolekun, di Executive Director, of EiENigeria wey yarn win BBC tori pesin Daniel Semeniworima

"Di Vice-President's office get quite a number of young pipo eg Jumoke Oduwole wey dey lead di Ease of Doing Business Initiative. Mr President NO FIT say he no for get di names of qualified young pipo"

Image copyright Yemi Adamolekun Image example Yemi Adamolekun na Nigerian politicalactivist

Wen President Muhammadu Buhari sign di Not Too Young To Run Act for 2018 im even cari mouth tok say young pipo get capacity to get appointment as big ogas for im goment, but e be like say dat na empty promise.

Di Oga for YIAGA Africa say;"Even though dem never assign role to di ministerial nominees, e dey obvious from di list say di minister of youth and sports no go be young pesin as none of di nominees no dey under di age of 35 not to talk of di new National youth policy wey classify youth to be between 15 and 29 years old. Dis no relate to wetin President Buhari show to young pipo wen im sign di Not Too Young To run bill into law."

Di way we don see speakers wey dey under di age of 35 for State houses of assembly wey dey Oyo, Zamfara, Kwara and Plateau no only show say young pipo dey ready for ministerial positions but say dem dey ready to deliver well well. Im tok

Image copyright SAMSON ITODO Image example Samson Itodo wey follow coordinate di Not Too Young To Run campaign to become law inside Nigeria

As di wait for President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet don end , we still dey wait for dem to include young pipo for im cabinet. State govnors across Nigeria get di chance to change am as dem appoint ogbonge young pipo wey get character to head dia various commissions. Itodo add.

As di list land, Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic party - PDP condemn di list say 'e further show say President Buhari and di goment APC party disrespect,no dey careful about Nigerians and no in any way reflect dia hope and eagerness for a better Nigeria.'

Meanwhile Nigerian Senators go screen 8 more nominees on Thursday July 25, 2019 and dem don change dia rules to even sit on Friday July 26 and Monday July 29 to sharperly interview di remaining list of nominees, dem also agree to close very late every day.