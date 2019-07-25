Image example Godswill Akpabio fit get hand inside who go win and lose election for Akwa Ibom state

Nigeria Senate begin di screening of di ministerial nominees wey President Muhammadu Buhari submit to dem on Tuesday.

Out of di 43 nominees, di Senate screen 10 on Wednesday.

Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), Goodwill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), George Akume (Benue), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Emeka Nwajuaba (Imo), Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Adamu Adamu, Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) and Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra).

Di first pesin to appear na Ukechukwu Ogah, e tok about diversification of di economy with Agriculture as major focus.

Di nominee also ask di Senate to pass di Petroleum Industry Governance Bill as im make case for deregulation of di petroleum downstream sector in such a way wey e go work well to boost foreign exchange.

But no be all of di nominees tok too much, di lawmakers give some di special privilege to take a bow and go without too much tok.

Di ones wey enjoy di opportunity na Godswill Akpabio, Olorunnimbe Mamora, George Akume, Sharon Ikeazor, Emeka Nwajuiba, wey be current serving House of Reps member and Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of Transportation.

While di lawmakers no too shake body for di odas, Amaechi own cause drama.

While di President of di Senate Ahmed Lawan insist say make Amaechi take a bow and go, some opposition lawmakers no gree. Minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe later insist say lawmakers from di minority including Rivers state get message for Amaechi.

"You go be minister of di federal republic of Nigeria wey include Rivers state, e mean say anything you fit do as minister to ensure say peace dey Rivers, abeg do am." Na so Abaribe tok.

Wen Akpabio show, pipo wey expect say drama go dey wen di minority leadr stand up to tok dey disappointed as im just tell am to take a bow.