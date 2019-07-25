Ghana traders threaten demo if government no ban 'foreign retailers'

Image copyright Kwesi Debrah/Luv FM Image example One of di shops dem lock for Kumasi

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) say dem go do massive demonstration against government if dem no enforce laws against foreigners operating for retail business in three months.

President of de Association, Dr Joseph Obeng reveal sey if government no do something within the three months wey dem give, den en members go hit de streets.

"We go declare destiny day demonstration in three months, where we go forget all other laws wey exist sake of dem no see wana plea" Dr Obeng talk traders den media for de market.

GUTA President san add sey "we for enforce de law to de latter, running a state no be brother and sister matter so sey you go talk sey Ghana den Nigeria be brothers and sisters, so you have sovereign laws but you no go implement am."

Tensions resurface for Ghana between local traders and dema Nigerian counterparts on Tuesday sake of retail business feud for Opera Square Market wey dey Accra.

Some members of de Ghana Electrical Dealers Association, take force lock foreign-owned shops after dema claims say some Nigerian nationals dey operate illegally in de retail business.

De local traders say dem do de lockdown so say government go enforce de law wey dey stop foreigners from de retail market.

"We dey tell foreigners sey make dem leave wana market. We not dey tell dem sey make dem leave de country" one executive of de Ghana Electrical Dealers Association, Kofi Amanfo Ofori talk.

National President of de Nigerian Union of Traders Association, Ghana (NUTAG) Chukwuemeka Nnaji, talk BBC Pidgin say "de ECOWAS protocol dey gives all citizens of member states equal rights to do business, reside and establish a business in each member state."

"We Nigerians in Ghana have de right to trade for any kind of business inside, de law dem dey quote no be not applicable to Nigerians" Chukwuemeka Nnaji talk.

But de Ghanaian traders insist dem want make government enforce Section 27 (1) of the GIPC Act which limits retailing in de country to only Ghanaians.