Burna Boy African Giant album dey totori pipo

Plenti pipo dey hala ontop social media afta Burna Boy release im new studio album, di 'African Giant'.

Im release di album afta one listening party e organise for California, US on Thursday night.

Di 19 track album feature both local and foreign artists like Zlatan Ibile, Damien Marley, Angelique Kidjo, Jorja Smith and Future.

Dis na big month for Burna Boy as e appear for di Late Night Show ontop American TV, with Kimmel Fallon, before den im follow for di ogbonge artistes dem from Africa wey America musician Beyonce feature inside her 'Lion King The Gift' album.

Wetin pipo dey yan about di song.

Just spoke to someone who said she doesn't like the Burna album. Now I know how stans feel. The way I got into defense mode ehn... I had to catch myself. #AfricanGiant — Ovie (@OvieO) July 26, 2019

Burna boy album in my own opinion is 7/10. A step below previous album OUTSIDE. African giant addresses some social issues though so it makes sense. — Ghetto Graduate (@mubalism1) July 26, 2019