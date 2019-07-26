Burna Boy African Giant album dey totori pipo
- 26 July 2019
Plenti pipo dey hala ontop social media afta Burna Boy release im new studio album, di 'African Giant'.
Im release di album afta one listening party e organise for California, US on Thursday night.
Di 19 track album feature both local and foreign artists like Zlatan Ibile, Damien Marley, Angelique Kidjo, Jorja Smith and Future.
Dis na big month for Burna Boy as e appear for di Late Night Show ontop American TV, with Kimmel Fallon, before den im follow for di ogbonge artistes dem from Africa wey America musician Beyonce feature inside her 'Lion King The Gift' album.
Wetin pipo dey yan about di song.
Burna boy drop African Giant on Africa’s oldest republic’s Independence Day 🤯. Marketing Genius #LIBTakeOver 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷— Torborgee Papay ! (@OhhDeBoyyJordan) July 26, 2019
Just spoke to someone who said she doesn’t like the Burna album. Now I know how stans feel. The way I got into defense mode ehn... I had to catch myself. #AfricanGiant— Ovie (@OvieO) July 26, 2019
Bruh! Burna ain’t playing 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Sound way too authentic.— Scott Ishola (@scottynoni) July 26, 2019
Burna boy album in my own opinion is 7/10. A step below previous album OUTSIDE. African giant addresses some social issues though so it makes sense.— Ghetto Graduate (@mubalism1) July 26, 2019
This Burna Boy album #Africangiant might just be the 1st Nigerian artiste with full Naija blood to win Grammy award ahead of Wizkid and Davido and its gonna b nailed with another story You kw He's got a bunch of nice features on the album.— DAYEM ADEYEMI (@thedayemadeyemi) July 26, 2019
