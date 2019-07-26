Burna Boy African Giant album dey totori pipo

  • 26 July 2019
Burna boy for BET Awards Image copyright Getty Images

Plenti pipo dey hala ontop social media afta Burna Boy release im new studio album, di 'African Giant'.

Im release di album afta one listening party e organise for California, US on Thursday night.

Di 19 track album feature both local and foreign artists like Zlatan Ibile, Damien Marley, Angelique Kidjo, Jorja Smith and Future.

Dis na big month for Burna Boy as e appear for di Late Night Show ontop American TV, with Kimmel Fallon, before den im follow for di ogbonge artistes dem from Africa wey America musician Beyonce feature inside her 'Lion King The Gift' album.

Wetin pipo dey yan about di song.

