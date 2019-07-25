Image copyright AFP Image example Beji Caid Essebsi bin win Tunisia first free presidential election for 2014

Tunisia President Beji Caid Essebsi don die for hospital wia im bin dey receive treatment, according to di kontri presidency.

Di president na di kontri first freely-elected president.

Tori pipo Reuters say dem carry di 92-year-old go hospital on Wednesday July 25, according to wetin di presido pikin tok.

Na di third time wey President Essebsi bin dey sick in matter of weeks. For June ending, im bin dey hospital afta "very serious crisis", officials bin tok dat time but dem no give more details of wetin dey worry am.

Di presido wey be di oldest sitting presido for world bin no make any official comment about im health.

Essebsi bin win Tunisia first free elections for 2014 afta di Arab spring katakata for di region.

Early dis year, im announce say im no go contest for elections wey go happen for November to allow anoda younger pesin take charge.