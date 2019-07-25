'To be professional housewife na my choice'

Housewives or 'stay-at-home mums' as odas dey call am, na sometin wey don dey society tey-tey.

But as development begin come Africa, plenti rights group don dey ginger for women to comot go hustle for dia own moni instead of to dey stay for house.

Three Nigerian women: Rayo Abe, Bukola Ugheoke and Tomilola Olatunde follow BBC Pidgin tok about how society dey see dem as 'lazy women wit no ambition'.

Di women dey argue say to be housewife no be small work and dem dey contribute plenti for society.

Producer: Ogechi Obidiebube

Video: Gift Ufuoma