Image copyright NAN

Di National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday close down di Kaduna office of South African Telecommunication giant, MTN, to protest xenophobic attacks and kill kill of plenty Nigerians, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

Tok tok pesin for di students joinbodi presido Olawande Ajayi tell di BBC say "we need to protest wetin di South Africans dey do to us!"

"Dem dey kill our friends, our colleagues wey dey study abroad," tok Ajayi wey also say dia plan na to do peaceful nationwide protest and return back to school.

But e be like say dis 'peaceful protest' plan no be wetin reports say happun for Kaduna.

News Agency of Nigeria dey report say one oga for di students joinbodi Dominic Phillip para for Kaduna, northern Nigeria say dem close down MTN - wey be South Africa business - to stop di "tiff tiff of property and anyhow kill kill of African pipo, especially Nigerians wey dey live for South Africa".

Phillip say na because di Nigeria goment no take di mata serious, and dem dey slack on how to stop di gbege.

"Available record don show say di level of attack on Nigerians don rise well well, wit di recent killing of one Nigerian by South Africans, on July 20 to increase di number to 118 in di last two years," dem bin report say Phillip tok.

Di BBC ask MTN to chook mouth for di mata but dem promise to send us di reaction. As at di time we enta press dem never send am.