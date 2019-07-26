Image copyright Nigeria Air Force Image example Aircraftman Bashir Umar

The Nigerian Air Force don announce di promotion of Aircraftman Bashir Umar, wey return €37,000 wey im find for Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, north west of di kontri.

E chop double promotion from Aircraftman to di rank of Corporal, promotion wey suppose take am ten years to get.

Air force oga kpata-kpata, Sadique Abubakar, for one ogbonge event wen dem do for di Headquarters for Abuja to celebrate Umar, say im display strong character and show say im get integrity because of im action.

Umar wey be member of di NAF Mobile Air Defence Team bin dey di Kano airport for security duties wen e find di money during im routine patrol wit some of im colleagues.

But instead wey im go pocket di moni, e call di owner of di moni wey be Alhaji Ahmad and give am back to am.

Air force oga Abubakar say, Umar display di core values of di Air force and dat di Air Force go kontinu to hold Umar for high esteem.