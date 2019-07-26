Image copyright Twitter

Di papa of Leah Sharibu don tok say im no believe di rumuor wey dey go round say im daughter don die.

Sharibu Nathan tell BBC Pidgin say im believe say im daughter still dey alive.

Leah Sharibu na one of di Dapchi school girls wey Boko Haram kidnap from dia school - Government girls science and technological college inside Dapchi for Yobe state, north east Nigeria, on February 19, 2018.

"Concerning di rumours wey dey go round, I think all of dem na lies. I believe say she dey alive, I see stories for internet too about di rumour."

Oga Sharibu dey tok dis one afta Nigerians for social media begin react to one video wia one aid worker wey Boko Haram militant kidnap, dey beg Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN ) and Action Against Hunger to come rescue her before di militant group kill her like Leah and Alice.

Grace Taku, di aid worker wey dey beg for rescue no tok weda na Leah Sharibu or anoda Leah but many just immediately dey tweet say na 'Leah Sharibu' she mention.

Di video show one aid worker, wey give her name as Grace, dey ask for help from CAN and Action Against Hunger -one non-governmental organisation

Concerning di last time wey dem hear from Leah Sharibu, di papa tell BBC Pidgin say di last time na about a year ago wen dem release one audio but since den, e neva hear from her.

"Dem kidnap my daughter on 19 February 2018 inside her secondary school for Dapchi and up till now I neva hear anytin about her. "

"Only di federal gofment dey promise every day by day say negotiation dey go on, but me neva hear anytin from dem come reach now."

"Di president imsef call my wife last year October and e promise her say im go try e best to see say our daughter return back safely."

"After all e tell three ministers to come my house to assure and encourage us say dem dey do dia best to see say our daughter return, but afta dat I neva hear anytin from dem. Since afta October, nobody don come to me or even contact me. "

Image example Rebecca Sharibu wey be Leah Sharibu mama don cry give President Buhari to fulfil im promise to free her pikin from Boko Haram hand.

Sharibu Nathan add say di mata dey very sad, and dem dey leave evertin for God hand.

We dey leave everytin for God hands, we dey expect God judgement now."

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant to di President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, say tok-tok dey go on for di release of all those wey Boko Haram kidnap.

Oga Shehu, no tok if Leah Sharibu dey alive or not for im tweet, but e say dem don brief di Presidency about di mata matter and dem go take action .