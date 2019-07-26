Image copyright Nigeria Police

Head of Nigeria Police don give order to make security tight kakaraka for all di states for di kontri, including Abuja.

Di order wey from Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu na sake of di Shitte protest wey di Islamic Movement of Nigeria dey do to demand di release of dia leader wey dey cell since 2015.

IGP Adamu say im dey give kontri pipo assurance say dem don put different tins for ground to make sure say pipo and dia property dey safe.

Di IG don also draw ear give di pipo not to dey circulate fake security advice wey fit cause fear for di kontri.

Im advice no stop dia o, Oga Adamu still advice pipo wey wan protest to make sure say dey tok dia mind unto wetin dey worry dem according to di law so dat dem no go step on oda pipo right come cause katakata.

Tori be say early on Friday, message begin fly upandan for social media WhatsApp groups about security advice for Nigerians to take caution sake of any Shiite protest wey fit happun for major cities of Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Gombe and Bauchi.