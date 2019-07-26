Image copyright Facebook/Nana Appiah Mensah Image example Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah

Accra Circuit court grant Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah GH¢1 billion bail by today.

Dem charge am plus two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence den two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without a licence.

According to de court wey, he for present 5 sureties, three out of whom dem for justify.

Also, court say he for report en body to de police every Wednesday.

Menzgold start dey go through crisis after Securities and Exchange Commission suspend dem from dema gold trading operations September 7, 2018 sake of dem no get license to trade gold for Ghana.

As part of investigations into Menzgold dema business operations, Bank of Ghana issue public notice on 6 August 2018, where dem caution people say make dem no do business plus Menzgold Ghana Limited.

En lawyer, Kwame Akuffo who push for Nana Appiah Mensah en bail application talk de court sey en no be flight risk, so he go dey available for de trail.

De judge adjourn sitting go 12th August, 2019.