Image copyright Nyesom Wike

To tackle di plenti criminal activities like kidnapping, killings, armed robbery, cultism and piracy wey dey worry di State, Rivers State, southern Nigeria, di state goment join bodi wit service commanders for di state launch Operation Sting to say dem ready for criminals.

For di past five years, security mata don go from bad to worse with kidnapping, political kill-kill and jaguda armed robbery and cultism wey dey happun.

Dis Operation Sting na to address dis insecurity for di state and to protect pipo both for land and for di riverine areas, according to Govnor Nyesom Wike.

Garrison Commander 6 Division Nigerian Army Brigadier General Adeola Kalejaiye say all di armed forces for di state go ensure quick results with dis strong support and logistics as dem go comb all di land and sea to make sure say live and property go dey safe for di state and dem go begin record result starting from dis weekend.While Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura give assurance day with di operational motors and gadgets wey dey di Ahmad now, make Governor expect significant results under one month.

Govnor Nyesom Wike say 'di security situation dey unsatisfactory wit all di kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism wey dey happen wey make pipo for communities dey live in fear and pirates dey gala for di seas.Di 'Operation Sting' also get 30 toll free emergency centres to address 30 distress calls at di same time and all di security outfits including Department for State Security get vehicles and mobile radios to to do dia work.

Dis dey follow Security summit dem hold for di state and dis launch na to give 76 operation vehicles wey dey fitted with security tins, eight armoured gunboats, two armoured personel carriers and oda logistics like communication gadgets to all di security service including Nigerian Army, Navy, Police Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigeria Airforce dem.

Di Governor come add say dem go open special fund wey go take care of di families of di security pipo in case dem die as dem dey work.

Im come add say small time di case of insecurity mata go reduce for di state as dem don ready to stop criminals.

Recently, Rivers State don experience plenti kidnapping and killings along East/West road wey make pipo dey fear to travel di road to neighbouring States like Bayelsa and Delta with plenti cult killings and armed robbery too.