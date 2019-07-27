Image copyright others

Police for central Nigerian state of Kwara don confirm di release of four Turkey nationals wey kidnappers gbab for beer joint last week.

Kwara state commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun tell BBC say dem rescue dem for inside bush on Friday.

According to oga Egbetokun, local vigilantes and team of police officers wey di Inspector General of police, Abubakar Mohammed Adamu send from Abuja plus local state police na dem join hand for di rescue operation.

Di kidnappers earlier request for four hundred Naira ransom, which dem later reduce to one hundred million. But Police say dem no pay any money at all as ransom before dem rescue di victims.

Na on di 20th of June, 2019 six gunmen kidnap di four Turkey oyibo wey be construction workers.

Kidnapping for ransom na something wey dey frequent for Nigeria as jaguda pipo dey target both locals and expatriate for di kontri.

On Tuesday, pirates take ten Turkey sailors hostage as dem attack dia cargo ship off di coast of Nigeria, until now, dem never regain dia freedom.