CBN say dem no ban importation of milk inside Nigeria

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) don come out tok say dem no ban di importation of milk inside di kontri as "dem no get di power" to do so.

CBN director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, tok for one statement say wetin dem dey plan to do, na to put restrictions on di selling of forex for di importation of milk from di Nigerian foreign exchange market.

Di Central bank dey react to di rumour wey dey spread say dem dey plan to put ban on di importation of milk.

"To avoid doubt, we no ban milk importation. Di CBN no get such power. All we wan do na to restrict sale of forex for di importation of milk from di Nigerian foreign exchange market."

According to oga Okorafor, na pipo wey dey vex for 'CBN plan policy to promote local production of milk inside Nigeria', dey mislead di general public about di milk mata.

E say di apex bank focus na to help forex savings, job creation and investments for local production of milk.

Di statement add say na about three years ago, dem begin one policy to encourage to save foreign exchange, create jobs for pipo and odas.

"About three years ago, we begin a policy to encourage backward integration to save foreign exchange and create jobs for our pipo."

"Tins wey dey among dis policy package na di introduction of di very successful policy wey restrict di selling of forex from di Nigerian foreign exchange market for di importation of some 43 items goods wey dem fit produce inside Nigeria."

CBN tok-tok pesin add say because of di way di policy dey successful, dem go meet some milk importers as dem do for rice, tomato and starch and ask dem to take advantage of CBN low-interest loans to begin local milk production instead of dem to dey rely on milk imports.