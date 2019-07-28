Image copyright KHALIL MAZRAAWI

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don tok say di court order wey ban Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria no stop dem from practicing dia religion.

Na Garba Shehu wey bi tok tok pesin for President Buhari tell BBC dis one for one interview.

Garba Shehu dey tok dis one after one Federal High Court for Abuja, on Friday, give order say make goment ban followers of Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. Di court order come mean say di group na terrorist organisation.

Garba Shehu say goment go carry out di court order to ban IMN but dat one no mean say Shiite no get right to practice dia religion.

"E get plenti Shiite wey dey peaceful and dey practice dia religion without causing any problems and goment no get issue with dem.

"Any pesin dey free to practice im religion without causing any problem. So even after the ban Shiites dey free to practice dia faith," na so Shehu tok.

Tok tok pesin for IMN, Musa Ibrahim, disagree with di court order. Im say dia lawyer don dey arrange dia next line of action on top di mata.