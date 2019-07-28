Boko Haram kill 23 pipo on dia way from burial

Image copyright AUDU MARTE Image example No be di first time wey Boko Haram go attack pipo for burial be dis.

Boko Haram don kill 23 mourners for Borno state north east Nigeria as dem bin dey return from burial.

Tori pipo AFP report say di incident happun on Saturday morning, di attackers wey bin dey on top three okada begin shoot some men wey bin dey waka come back from burial of one of dia relatives for Nganzi village near di state capital Maiduguri.

Leader of di vigilante group for di area, Bunu Bukar Mustapha tell AFP say im men recover "23 deadi bodi from di place wey di attack happun.

Di vigilante pipo bin go collect di deadi bodi afta di pipo wey survive di attack return dia village tok wetin dia eye see.

Boko Haram, wey di original name na Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad, don destroy plenty places for Nigeria since dem start dia wahala.

One official for Nganzai province also confam di incident.

"I receive calls from Nganzai say Boko Haram kill 23 pipo near Badu Kuluwu dis morning," di official wey wan remain anonymous tok.

E don tey wey Boko Haram don dey attack pipo of Nganzai village.

Dis incident dey come days afta stray bullet touch two studenst for University of Maiduguri afta Boko Haram attack one IDP camp near di school.