Image copyright Christian Concern Image example Pastor Oluwole Ilesanmi go give di Home Office one petition, signed by 38,000 people, to ask for greater protection for street preachers

One Christian Nigerian street preacher wey police cuff, collect im bible go collect £2,500 for wrongful arrest.

Video of di arrest of Oluwole Ilesanmi wey dey beg police make dem no collect im bible bin go viral.

Dem detain am outside Southgate Tube station for February afta one 999 call claim say im do hate specch against Islam for im preaching.

Di Metropolitan Police bin say dem get right to investigate hate crime.

Image copyright Christian Concern Image example One video wey dey online show as di pastor dey ask police not to take away his bible..

One video wey dey online show as Mr Ilesanmi, 64, dey tell police: "Jesus is on the way."

One of di officers, wey arrest am for breach of di peace, reply inside di video say: "I appreciate am but nobody wan to listen to dat one. Dem want make you comot here."

Wen Mr Ilesanmi try to hold im Bible, di officer say: "You suppose reason am before your racism tok."

Mr Ilesanmi admit say im describe Islam as "error" but say im no attack Muslims but bin dey express im point of view as Christian.

On Tuesday, Mr Ilesanmi go carry give di Home Office one petition wey 38,000 pipo sign, to ask for greater protection for street preachers.

Scotland Yard don agree to pay Mr Ilesanmi £2,500 for wrongful arrest and for di disgrace and di way dem treat am.

Mr Ilesanmi say: "Belle sweet me say di police recognise say dem dey wrong to arrest me for preaching from di Bible.

"Di arrest affect me. But I bin dey determined to go back to Southgate to continue di preaching of di gospel."

Supt Neil Billany, from di force, say: "Di Met respect and uphold di rights of all individuals to practice freedom of speech, and dis wan include street preachers of all religions and backgrounds.

"However, if di language someone use be like hate crime, e only dey right for us to investigate.