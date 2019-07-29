Image copyright AFP Image example Borno state na hot centre for militant islamist jaguda pipo -Boko Haram and dia oda jaguda group wey be Islamic State in West Africa.

Suspected islamist militants attack two villages inside Nigeria north eastern Borno state where dem killi at least 65 pipo, according to goment television.

Tori be say di gunmen reach one village and fire dia gun anyhow shoot some pipo wey bin dey waka come back from burial of one of dia relatives.

Dem reach Badu-Abattari about 120 kilometres from Maiduguri and na dia dem start to dey shoot. Local govment chairman for di area Mohamed Bulama tell goment television say di militants first kill 21 pipo inside di first attack and anoda 44 as pipo wey gada later to defend di village.

He add say di number of pipo wey die fit rise.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari condemn di attack, and order di air force and army to hunt down those wey cari out di attacks, Reuters dey report.

Leader of di vigilante group for di area, Bunu Bukar Mustapha tell AFP say im men recover at least "23 deadi bodi from di place wey di first attack happun.

Di vigilante pipo bin go collect di deadi bodi afta di pipo wey survive di attack return dia village tok wetin dia eye see.

AFP tori pipo report say di incident happun on Saturday morning, for Nganzi village near di state capital Maiduguri and di attackers wey bin dey on top three okada.

One official for Nganzai province also confam di incident.

"I receive calls from Nganzai say Boko Haram kill 23 pipo near Badu Kuluwu dis morning," di official wey wan remain anonymous tok.

E don tey wey Boko Haram don dey attack pipo of Nganzai village.

Dis incident dey come days afta stray bullet touch two students for University of Maiduguri afta Boko Haram attack one IDP camp near di school.

Di gbege pf kill hill for north east Nigeria don last for 10 years (since 2009) and e don kill thousands and scata millions of pipo across dis region.