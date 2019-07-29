Anoda building don collapse for Lagos mainland inside south west Nigeria.

Na for Osasa area for Shomolu-Bariga di two storey building collapse, according to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

Tori be say di landlord bin dey do repairs for di building before e fall down on Sunday.

One of di residents wey say im name na Kabiru tell BBC Pidgin say "one pillar been collapse for di building three days ago for di ground floor, di landlord begin to replace di pillar".E say na as di pillar collapse na im di whole weight begin come down till di front portion of the house collapse from ground floor reach di top floor.Kabiru say "I bin dey plan to park comot from dis house sake of say evriday wey I come back na so I dey see signs say di house fit fall".

Image example Here you see day di building actually dey under reconstruction. You go see a new piller wey dem dey attach and dis na bags of cement under di portion of di building wey fall down.

Building collapse don dey regular for Lagos, for June 2019 one building fall down for Mafoluku area and dat one too bin dey undergo minor renovation wen one part of di building fall.

Na about 36,000 buildings na im fit soon collapse for Lagos, Nigeria, according to Di Building Collapse Prevention Guild of Nigeria (BCPG).

Di President of BCPG, Akinola George tell BBC News Pidgin say dis na because most buildings for Lagos no be pipo wey dem properly train to dey build am.