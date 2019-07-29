Image example Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

Kaduna State High Court don set August 5, as date to rule on di bail application wey leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and im wife, Zeenat file.

Sheik El Zakzaky court case ontop accuse of attempted murder resume on Monday but e no show face for court.

Na Kaduna state goment cari di mata go court.

Ibrahim El Zakzaky, wey get im ginger from di Islamic Revolution inside Iran, don dey prison since 2015.

Im supporters don dey hold regular protests calling for im release, dem dey claim say im need urgent medical treatment.