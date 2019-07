Image copyright National Assembly

More dan 20 senators signify interest to ask Nigeria former minister of power, work and housing Babatunde Fashola qweshion on Monday wen im appear for senate for di continuation of di ministerial screening.

Di senate don dey screen di nominees since last week afta President Muhammadu Buhari send di list give dem, but plenty pipo bin don dey tok-tok say dem no dey ask di nominees dem beta qweshion.

Monday own show say no be business as usual afta Senate President Ahmed Lawan tok say im get 28 lawmakers ontop im list wey wan ask Fashola qweshion about im four years as minister.

Di Former minister wey list some of im achievement as minister say im bin recover 720 abandoned containers wit transmission equipment inside wen im become minister for 2015.

According Fashola di containers wey belong to di federal republic of Nigeria bin abandon for Nigeria Ports Authorities for almost ten years.

Fashola add say im later distribute di equipment to more dan 100 substations for different parts of di kontri. E say dem don complete some of di substations before im leave office.

Anoda nominee wey face di lawmakers on Monday na sister of di former Senate President Gbemi Saraki, but di senators no grill am as dem ask her to "take a bow and go."