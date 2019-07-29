Community for Bayelsa butcher big whale wey land beach

Image copyright Ebi Johnson

Pipo from different communities for Brass local goment area of Bayelsa state, southern Nigeria, dey butcher one big whale wey long-side for Okpoama beach.

BBC Pidgin hear say di whale dey for di beach between Okpoama and Onyekia communities since Sunday 28 July, 2019

Chief Berebofa Ebi-Johnson wey be indigene of Okpoama tell BBC Pidgin say dem no know weda di whale dey alive or e dey hibernate wen community pipo first sight am, but as fishermen wey dem be,

as dem see di whale, naim dem thank God for di fish, come begin butcher di one wey dem fit take.

Image copyright Ebi Johnson Image example Pipo dey butcher di whale

Chief Berebofa say, dis na like di 3rd time wey dis kain tin don happun for di area wey whale don wash up for di beach. According to Berebofa e happun before for 1983 or 84 and just recently for 2017,

one blue whale wey don die bin also wash up for di beach and dat time, e take dem like three days for seven communities to cut di whale finish.

Image copyright Ebi Johnson Image example Tori be say dem don dey butcher di whale since Sunday

Berebofa say up till now Monday, pipo still dey go butcher di one dem fit cut comot from di beach.