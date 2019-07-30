Image copyright AFP

At di beginning, wen Mohammed Yusuf found Boko Haram for 2002, di aim na to stand against western education but by 2009 tins change afta dem launch military operation to create Islamic state.

Abubakar Shekau, na Kanuri man from Yobe state, North-East Nigeria, im be deputy of di group wey take ova as leader for 2009 wen Yusuf die for police custody.

Since den, di group don kill thousands of pipo, especially for di north eastern part of Nigeria.

From 2009 wen Shekau take ova till now, tori don come out plenti times say e don die but nobody done ever fit prove am finish.

Di plenti times Shekau don die

Di first time dem report say Shekau don die na for 2009. Security forces launch operation against di group, kill hundreds of dem, tori be say Shekau die dat time but e later re-appear inside one video dem post ontop internet less dan a year later as Boko Haram new oga.

For August 2013, Nigerian army tok say dem injure Shekau bad-bad wen dem raid Boko Haram base for Sambisa forest, but one video show for September wen one man wey claim say im be Shekau say dem never kill am.

Anoda time tori come out say Shekau don die na for 2014. Nigerian army say im die for battle for Kodunga wey last from September 12 to 14th. Cameroonian military back di claim wen dem post foto to show say im don die. E no tey wen anoda video show wia Shekau again yeye di tori say dem don kill am.

Image copyright AFP Image example Abubakar Shekau say na Sharia im wan pipo to practice inside Boko Haram territory

For 2015, na di President of Chad Idriss Deby tok say Boko Haram own don finish say anoda leader don take ova from Shekau. Dis time na for one audio message Shekau reply say im still be di leader and e never die.

For 2016, di Nigerian Airforce announce say dem injure Shekau bad-bad, kill some oda leaders during airstrike for Taye village on August 19 2016, dis time na ontop you tube video appear wey show Shekau alive.

For 2016, tori be say Boko Haram break into two factions.

Di group wey break comot pledge to Islamic State come later become di Islamic State for West African Province.

Inside Nigeria alone, di gbege pf kill kill for north east region wey Boko Haram dey don last for 10 years (since 2009) and e don kill thousands and scata millions of pipo across dis region.

Di goment of Nigeria still dey insist say dem dey deal deadly blow on Boko Haram to end di group but di group sitll dey cari out attacks.