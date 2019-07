Kabiru Abdulkarim tell BBC say im best friend Ibrahim Abdulaziz wey die 10 years ago fit don become big businessman wey for don be like Dangotes assuming e dey alive today.

July 30th every year, na day wey United Nations set aside as 'World International Friendship Day' to celebrate friendship, especially of pipo from different cultural backgrounds just as di case of Kabiru originally from Edo and im best friend Abdulaziz wey be complete Kano pesin.

According to Kabiru im friend Abdulaziz wey dem dey do everything together die after operation to remove appendix for Murtala Mohammed hospital for Kano on 20th June 2009 and Di day remain Di saddest day for im life.

"We grow up together since from childhood, eat togeda,play ball and everything and di day e die remain di saddest for my life, I dey by im side for hospital wen e happen."

" Dis na somebody wey be say at 24 e don already go far for electronics business, if not for death I believe say e fit for don dey near Dangote by now. Very promising for wetin im dey do."

"We dey together when di sickness start and afta only two days for hospital dat is after di operation na im e die, dat day remain di saddest for my life because I consider Abdulaziz to be my best friend."

Many pipo for Di world dey use today to celebrate dia friends wey dey alive and to remember di ones wey don die.