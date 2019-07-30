Image copyright Shehu Ibrahim

"Bello na my brother and best friend, whenever I need advice na im I dey go meet, e senior me but as you know friendship no be by age, my own and im own click as far back as I fit remember. E go tok say make anybody no touch im things but if na me touch am e no go tok anything."

Dis na wetin Ibrahim Shehu tell BBC Pidgin as im remember im best friend Bello wey die November 28 2014 afta Boko Haram bomb mosque for Kano, kill 120 Pipo and wounjure 260 pipo.

Since den, Shehu say e no dey fit follow road to that mosque again.

Ibrahim yan dis wan give BBC Pidgin on di day wey make am 10 years since Boko Haram launch military operation to Islamize Nigeria.

Im remember di day well-well.

"On dat fateful day after e prepare for mosque wan comot, na im I tell am say, make e no forgot say di following day Saturday we go go continue di foundation work wey we start for di plot of land wey I buy and e yan say no wahala, dat na di last time wey I see am."

"Na after one hour or so na im I get call say bomb go off for di mosque, na so I drop wetin I dey do rush go dia only to confam say e dey among pipo wey die."

Ibrahim Yan say, im friend leave behind, one wife with eight children and na im alongside two oda brothers of Bello dey take kia of dem.

"So di three of us dey contribute to take kia of di family, dia feeding and school fees of di children dey our hand, luckily di house wey dem dey na im own. When e die e get 10 months old pikin wey no sabi di fada."

"To dis day, I no dey fit follow road to Gidan Sarki mosque because of wetin happun to my best friend and every Friday, if I dey prepare to go mosque I must remember am. I delete many of di pishure wey me and im snap because e dey make me sad. My hope be say goment go wipe out Boko Haram for good." Shehu tok.