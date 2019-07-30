Image copyright National Assembly Image example Lai Mohammed during im screening for di Senate

Former Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed tell Nigerian senators on Tuesday to ignore di plenti-plenti names wey pipo dey call am ontop social media.

Im tok dis wan on di final day of di screening exercise by di Senate to confam di ministerial nominees wey President Muhammadu Buhari send give dem.

"Your Excellency Mr Senate President, na only one small issue I wan draw una attention to in my CV, na about my name, my name as e appear for una CV , na my correct wey be Lai Mohammed, abeg no believe no listen to wetin dem dey tok ontop social media.

"Dem dey call me all sorts of name dia, I bin dey ignore am until one day my seven-year-old grand son, call me say tell am di truth why dem dey call you, liar Mohammed? How you go explain dat one, I tell am say make e no mind dem, say dem be di bad guys." Na so im tok.

Di former minister wey be di last nominee wey di lawmakers screen, thank President Buhari say im nominate am again, im promise to double im effort in di service of di kontri if dem confam as minister to justify Buhari confidence in am.

Di Senate use five days to screen di 42 pipo wey President Buhari nominate as ministers give dem.

With di confirmation from Senate, di 42 ministerial nominees don become Ministers-designate until di President go assign dem.