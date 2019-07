Image copyright Getty Images

Court for US don rule say American singer Katy Perry, copy her 2013 hit song Dark Horse, from one Christian rap song.

Katy bin give evidence during di trial wia she deny say she neva hear di 2009 song Joyful Noise by Flame before she record her own track.

She even ask make dem allow her perform Dark Horse inside di court room wen her lawyers no fit play di song for jurors because of speaker wey bin get issues.

But di jury rule against Katy on Monday.

During di trial, Katy team bin describe di beat of di two songs as "commonplace". Dem argue say because of dat, Flame (im real name na Marcus Tyrone Gray) fit not claim copyright.

"Dem dey try claim right to basic building blocks of music, di alphabet of music wey suppose dey available to evribodi," Katy lawyer Christine Lepera tok during her closing arguments for court last week.

But di lawyers wey dey represent Flame claim say Katy and her team bin "copy one important part" of im song, as dem dey wrap up di legal tok-tok wey bin start for 2014.

"Dem dey try push oga Gray go one corner as one kain gospel music style wey nobody dey ever visit," Gray lawyer Michael A. Kahn tok.

Im also mention say Katy bin start her career as Christian artist.

Di court find out say di six songwriters of Dark Horse also dey responsible, including rapper Juicy J.

On Tuesday 30 July, di court go begin work on how much dem go pay Gray for damages.

Katy bin release Dark Horse for 2013 inside her fourth album Prism and na one of her biggest hits.

E don sell more dan 13 million copies worldwide and di video of di song na di first ever song wey female artist sing to reach one billion views on both YouTube and Vevo.

Dem don watch di video more dan 2.6 billion time since dem release am for 2014.