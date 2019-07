Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori be say di former govnor of Edo state Adams Oshiomole and di present govnor Godwin Obaseki dey qwanta ontop di issue

Nigeria Senate don order Govnor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state southern Nigeria, make im issue fresh proclamation letter to di seventh Edo House of Assembly, so dat dem go fit do fresh inauguration.

Di Senate also give order to di Clerk of di Edo House of Assembly to use radio, tv plus newspaper to spread informate to all di 24 members wey dem just elect, on di date wey dem set for di new inauguration afta dem get di letter of proclamation from di govnor.

Di Senators no stop dia o, dem also decide say, if govnor Obaseki draw saliva no give di proclamation letter within one week, di National Assembly go take over di work of Edo State House of Assembly.

Nigeria Senators take dis decision afta dem adopt di report from di Senate ad hoc committee on di Edo State House of Assembly katakata.

Kasala burst afta nine out of 24 members sideline 15 odas to elect Speaker plus oda principal officers for Edo State House of Assembly.

Di order wey di Senate give govnor Obaseki na to issue fresh proclamation letter, na similar order wey di House of Representatives don first give am two weeks ago.