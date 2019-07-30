Big Brother Naija reality TV show don introduce two new housemates into di show as di new twist to di pepper dem season.

Actors Venita Akpofure and Elozonam, na di two new housemates wey join di Big Brother naija Reality TV show.

Big Brother no joke at all wen im tag dis year show "Pepperdem", as dem bring some strange mix of contestants enta di house dis year.

32-year old Venita come from Delta State, according to her she be mother of two children and describe her personality as big and promise to bring a blend of confusion, heat, fun and drama to di Pepper Dem House.

Elozonam na di second housemate wey enter di house on Tuesday, im describe imself as playful. Fans of of di show dey in for some funny jokes as im be comedian too.

Di two new housemates go add to di 14 wey already dey di house.