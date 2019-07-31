Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari don thank Senate say dem sharparly finish interview of pipo wey im nominate to be Ministers.

Di kontri Senate use five working days from Wednesday July 24 to Tuesday July 30, 2019 finish di screening of 43 ministerial nominees wey di presido bin send dem on Tuesday July 23.

Presido Buhari tok say im hope say im go fit name im cabinet soon, dat is to assign ministry and office name alias portfolio to each nominee.

"I praise di way wey di Senate commit demsefs to confam di ministerial nominees, as dem also ensure speed ontop di mata"

"Di pipo of Nigeria want results, and wit dis list of ministers, we dey confident say we go deliver those results. I go assign specific ministry and office name alias portfolio to di nominee wen we swear in di cabinet." Di presido tok for statement im release on Tuesday night.

Many Nigerians dey hope say di presido fit name im cabinet today wey be Federal Executive Council meeting.

This is a fine, capable and committed group of indiduals. Working together, they shall help achieve what we all want and labour toward: a secure, prosperous, corruption-free nation in which nobody is left behind, and talents can flourish.

Of di 43 Ministers nominee, 7 na women, 12 go be senior members of cabinet onto say dem dey return for second term as ministers while no single pesin under 35 years dey di list.

Hadi Sirika, Chris Ngige, Rotimi Amaechi, Babatunde Fashola, Ogbonnaya Onu, Lai Mohammed, Adamu Adamu, Geofrey Onyema, Zainab Ahmed and Osagie Ehimere na some of di 12 old ministers wey go collect reappointment.

See di full list di Ministers-to-be

1. Chris Ngige 2. Hadi Sirika 3. Rotimi Amaechi 4. Festus Keyamo 5. Uche Ogah 6. Emeka Nwajuiba 7. Sadiya Farouk 8. Musa Bello 9. Babatunde Fashola 10. Godswill Akpabio 11. Sharon Ikeazor12. Ogbonnaya Onu13. Akpa Udo14. Adebayo (Ekiti)15. Timipre Sylva 16. Osagie Ehimere 17. Lai Mohammed 18. Baba Shehuri (Borno)19. Isa Pantami20. Gbemi Saraki 21. Ramatu Tijani 22. Clement Abam23. George Akume 24. Sunday Dare25. Geofrey Onyeama 26. Tayo Alasaodura 27. Olorunminbe Mamora 28. Mohammed Abdullahi 29. Adamu Adamu 30. Maryam Katagun 31. Zainab Ahmed 32. Sabo Nano 33. Zubair Dada34. Paullen Tallen 35. Abubakar Aliyu 36. Sale Mamman 37. Abubakar Malami 38. Muhammed Mamood 39. Mohammed Adamu40. Rauf Aregbesola 41. Mustapha Buba Jedi Agba 42. Olamilekan Adegbite43. Mohammed Dangyadi