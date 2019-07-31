Image copyright UK Parliament

39-year-old British lawmaker Kemi Badenoch don become di only pesin wey get Nigerian blood inside Prime Minister Boris Johnson new goment cabinet.

Oga Johnson announce fellow Conservative Party member Badenoch as Junior minister for Department of Education on July 28 and dis na wetin you suppose know about her:

Although dem born Kemi Badenoch for Wimbledon, UK, na for Lagos Nigeria dem raise her till she nack 15 wen she come return to UK.

Di new junior minister, for her Facebook page write say, she bin no like politics wen she dey young, say instead na work she dey do to support and send hersef go school. All dis at di early age of 16.

For one interview wey she follow Guardian (UK) tori pipo do for 2017, she tok about how her two parents, wey be sabi pipo for bodi mata (medical professionals), turn from rich pipo to poor because of military rule and policies wey no favour dem.

She say her papa no get choice but to close im clinic down because im no fit get beta nurse to come work for am again - as dem don migrate abroad.

Who be Kemi Badenoch, MP

• Dem born her January 1980 as Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke for Wimbledon, UK

• She move come Nigeria wia dem raise am till 1996

• She return to UK at 16 for 1996

• Kemi join UK Conservative Party at age 25

• Study Computer Engineering for Sussex University

• Study Law for University of London - 2009

• Enta Parliament - 2010

• Elect Member of London Assembly - 2015

• She become Member of Parliament for Saffron Walden constituency for di 2017 general election

She be Brexit supporter wey mean say she want make Britain comot from European Union.

For June, she bin call for female MPs wey dey wan go born pikin to get allowance support. Currently, dem female lawmakers for UK no dey get.

Madam Kemi carri enta twitter to announce her new appointment and she torchlight say she go focus on education.

I'm humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE. A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart. I look forward to working with the ministerial team and everyone at @educationgovuk ...(1/3) — Kemi Badenoch MP (@KemiBadenoch) July 29, 2019

Badenoch, wey bi former London Assembly member bin win di Essex Conservative Party seat wit 37,629 votes for 2017, to beat Labour Party Carol Berney wey get 12,663 votes.

Madam Kemi Badenoch dey married and with her husband Hamish, dem get two pikin.