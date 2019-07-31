Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Some Igbos for South-East demand say dem wan comot Nigeria go form dia own country.

Di Islamic Movement of Nigeria on Wednesday tok say dem go cari di matter of dia ban by di Federal goment go court, according to goment media.

Di goment bin ban di Shiite roup wey be followers of Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday on top say di kata-kata di group dey cause with dem protest don kill innocent pipo.

As tins be so di number of groups wey don chop ban afta Nigeria goment call terrorists don dey increase.

Nigerian goment bin ban di waka of di Islamic Movement of Nigeria wey be di main voice wey dey rep di three million Shai muslims inside di kontri on July 30 on top accuse say dia waka dey cause kata-kata wey dey kill innocent pipo come even call dem terrorist organization.

Di goment however tok for statement say dem no dey stop di Shia muslim to perform dia religion as long as e no cause wahala. But Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu say any pesin wey dey support di group, di kontri security go treat dem as enemy of di state.

Image example Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

For five years tensions don dey increase between di Nigerian goment (get majority Sunni Muslims), and di Shia Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

One Federal High Court for Abuja, on Friday, give order say make goment ban followers of Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. Di court order come mean say di group na terrorist organisation.

Ibrahim El Zakzaky, wey get im ginger from di Islamic Revolution inside Iran, don dey prison since 2015. Im supporters don dey hold regular protests calling for im release, dem dey claim say im need urgent medical treatment.

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

For September 2017, Court approve di banning of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as join bodi,

Dis ban come even as di Federal goment label dis group wey wan separate from Nigeria form dia own kontri, say dem be terrorist oganization.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Some Igbos for South-East demand say dem wan comot Nigeria go form dia own country.

Dat time na di Acting Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, na im give di order after Justice Minister Abubakar Malami join with Solicitor-General Mr. Dayo Apata and some other lawyers from the ministry, carry di matter go court.

Malami tell tori people say President Muhammadu Buhari don already approve di order and now court don sanction and confirm am.

Im say di thing wey remain now na for dem to write am put for inside government paper, say e no need make di order go National Assembly.

Boko Haram (BH)

Nigeria federal goment finally announce di official ban of Boko Haram as terrorist organisation for 2013.

Tori be say dis one happun because America bin promise plenty money to any pesin wey go fit to catch di ogas of terrorist groups for West and North Africa.

Image copyright AFP Image example For 2016, tori be say Boko Haram break into two factions.

Di group wey break comot pledge to Islamic State come later become di Islamic State for West African Province.

Boko Haram don dey terrorise North-Eastern Nigeria for over 10 years, and na dem dey behind di increasing kidnappings inside di region, including di 2014 kolobi of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok town and di March 2018 kolobi of more than 100 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi.

Wetin dis ban fit cause

Di Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday say make Nigerian goment reverse di ban wey one Nigerian court order to ban di Islamic Movement in Nigeria - wey be Shia Muslim group - and mark dem as terrorist.

Di world joinbodi inside statement dem release say di law no support di court order.

"Di goment [Nigeria] suppose reverse di ban, because e dey block di religious group members to exercise dia right to come togeda and do peaceful activities." HRW researcher Anietie Ewang tok.

Ewang say legal reason no dey to use ban activities of religious group, even if e include protest for justice and release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

"Di Nigerian constitution and international human rights law guarantee di rights to freedom of religion, to relate and to express yoursef," di statement bin tok.

Human Rights Watch fear say di ban ontop di religious group fit even make security mata for di kontri worse.

"Di ban on di Shia movement fit make security worse as dem begin use force to crackdown on di group, and dis fit get serious human rights implications all over Nigeria."

IMN members don dey protest for Abuja and oda places for di kontri, to demand for di release of di leader, Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, wey don dey detention since 2015 even though one court don order say make dem release am.