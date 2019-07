Image copyright Getty Images

Few days afta Nigeria court ban di activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria and name dem terrorists, di group don come out to announce say dem don temporarily suspend dia free Zakzaky street protest.

Di president media forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa for statement say, dem take di decision sake of say dia lawyer don enta court to challenge why goment ban di group plus to allow room to solve di wahala wey dey ground.

" We take dis decision, because of di respect we get for some prominent Nigerians, wey dey chook mouth to solve dis wahala of illegal detention of our leader Ibrahim El zakzaky" im explain.

E don reach five years wey tension don dey rise between Nigeria goment and di members of di IMN for di kontri.

Members of di group, dey demand for di unconditional release of dia leader Elzakzaky wey don dey behind bars since 2015 despite Abuja Federal High court order say make dem release am on bail.

Goment refusal to release am make im followers and sympathisers to enta street and dis action don dey go on for few years now.

Recently, di shiites protests don lead to di deaths of pipo for di kontri, afta dem clash with security agents.

Di latest one na di one wey happun between dem and di police for Nigeria capital Abuja, wey one police oga and Channels Television reporter die.

One Federal High Court for Abuja, give order say make goment ban followers of Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. Di court order mean say di group don become terrorist organisation.

Goment come ban di group for di July 28 2019 and just on Tuesday, to respect di order, police authority draw warning give dem against any protest.