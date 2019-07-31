Image copyright @NGRPresident Twitter

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say dem go use drones to monitor forest and oda hideouts wey criminals dey operate for southwest of di kontri.

Presido Buhari tok dis one as im do meeting with traditional leaders of southwest on Wednesday for Abuja to discuss security matter for di region.

"I don tell pipo for federal authorities to sharperly approve licence for state wey dey request to use drones to monitor forest and oda hideouts wey criminals dey operate.."

Im add say "dem go install CCTV for highways and oda strategic location so dat dem fit dey monitor tins wey dey happun for some kain places."

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi na im lead di delegation wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu follow attend.

Dis move dey come even as kill-kill and kidnapping don increase for some parts of di kontri. Early dis month, gunmen kill di daughter of Afenifere group leader for Ore area of Ondo state.