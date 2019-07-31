Whale meat dey good for you?

Image copyright Getty Images

Afta three days of constant butchering, pipo from different communities for Brass local goment area of Bayelsa state, southern Nigeria don finally finish di Whale wey long-side for Okpoama beach for di area.

Image copyright Ebi johson Image example Di fishermen bin dey thank God for di fish as dem see di whale

Following dis incident, di National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control bin warn say make pipo stop to dey chop whales and other sea animals wey wash up for water side. Di agency say to chop animal wey nobody know how e take die fit cause serious health palava.

Upon say one international ruling bin ban di hunting of whales, some parts di world like Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Iceland still di enjoy di meat wella.

Wetin whale dey give for bodi?

Image copyright Getty Images

According to di 2003 Encyclopedia of Food Sciences and Nutrition (Second Edition), whale get very high nutritional value. Dis na some of di major benefits of whale meat:

Ogbonge source of protein

Low fat content

Vitamins B1, B2 and A.

Even wit all dis nutritional value, food regulatory bodies dey warn consumers say make dem no dey chop too much shark and whale meat because dem fit get high level of heavy metals.

Whales dey helep ecosystem

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian Conservationist Desmond Majekodunmi, tell BBC Pidgin say, pipo no suppose dey kill whales for chop-chop because whales dey help di ecosystem well-well.

"E no dey okay to dey kill whales because dem dey help di ocean, dey provide fertilizer for creatures wey dey inside water," im tok.

Oga Majekodunmi tok say pipo suppose dey conserve animals like whales.

Im advise make pipo no dey troway plastic and chemical waste inside water because all dis kain tins dey harmful to whales and oda sea creatures.