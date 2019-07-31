BBC Pidgin everi year essay Competition Terms and Conditions

All entrants must supply dia essay of not less dan 800 words, along with dia name, contact phone number, address, e-mail address and short biography. Di theme of di Essay na "Africa dey ready for female political leadership?"

Winners go need to provide dia address and proof of identity in order to receive dia prize. Di BBC go only use dis personal informate for di purpose of dis competition only, no go publish dem or provide dem to anyone else without seeking your permission beforehand. BBC na di controller of dis personal informate and comply with applicable data protection legislation wen handling dis date.

Di BBC processes di personal data of all entrants on di basis of dia legitimate business interest. Di BBC go hold data of unsuccessful entrants for di duration of di competition. Details of di winner go dey BBC hand for regulatory purpose for a period of two years and published on di Pidgin website (www.bbc.com/pidgin). For more informate on how di BBC use your information and your rights with regards your data please refer to http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy or contact (bbcpidgin.essay@bbc.co.uk)

Terms and conditions (How you go fit enter)

1.For di work to dey eligible, e must meet di following criteria:

1.1.Di work must be an essay of not less dan 800 words;

1.2.Di author of di work must be 18 years old and above;

1.3.Di author of di work must be a current student of a tertiary institution in Africa for at least one academic session after winning di prize;

1.4.It must be written in Pidgin English conforming to all rules of grammar and punctuation;

1.5.Di person wey submit di work must be di author of di work, it must not be entered on behalf of someone else;

1.6.Only one story per entrant can be submitted;

1.7.Di subject matter must not include any reference to blue feem, incite hatred towards any group, promote or encourage violence or terrorism, discriminate against or take advantage of any social group including children or otherwise vulnerable sections of society;

1.8.Di judges' decision as to di eligibility of individual entrants or dia work will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Di BBC dey keen to broadcast a selection of di shortlisted entries on BBC Pidgin digital and social media platforms and will endeavour to do so wit di agreement of di entrants. A selection of entries may also be published in a book, details of which are yet to be confirmed and will be subject to di approval of the BBC.

Obligation for di BBC to broadcast or publish any of di entries no dey.

2.Submission:

2.1.All submissions must be sent via email to: (bbcpidgin.essay@bbc.co.uk; and include di following details of di writer:

•Name

•Phone number (s)

•Address

•Email address(es)

•Short biography

2.2.Submissions no go dey accepted if entrants no meet di above criteria.

2.3.Dis competition no dey open to BBC employees or relatives of BBC employees.

3.Submission for entries go open on Thursday 1 August, 2019.

4.Closing date for entries na 23:59 GMT on Friday, 30 August 2019. Submissions received after dis time and date no go qualify.

5.All entries must be di original work of di entrant and comply with di Terms and Conditions. Entries must not infringe di rights of any other party (including privacy rights) and must not be defamatory or unlawful.

Di BBC no dey accept liability if entrants no follow dis rules and entrants don agree to fully indemnify di BBC against any claims by any third party arising from any breach of these rules.

6.If an entry is shortlisted, di entrant will be asked to complete a licence to enable di BBC to air dia tori on BBC services and may be invited to record dia tori for broadcast or for interviews as di case may be. Should di BBC decide to publish a book of a selection of the entries di licence will also enable di BBC to include dia tori for inside such a book.

Dia will be only one winner wey we go offer di cash prize.

7.By submitting dia works, entrants agree to be bound by dis Terms and Conditions.

8.Stage One - Shortlisting

Di criteria for a shortlisting works will be as follows:

•Originality i.e not plagiarised

•Creativity i.e engaging piece of writing with suspense and strong characters

•Conformity with Pidgin rules of grammar and punctuation

9.All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges wey go assess di works against di criteria outlined above and select a winner.

9.1. Di winning entrant will be notified between 16 to 17 September 2019.

10.Winners will be given written guidance as to how they can make reference to di award. Failure to comply could result in di reward being rescinded.

11.Di judges' decision dey final. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted and no feedback on any entry will be provided.

12.Di BBC may invite di winner to attend an event wia we go present di prize for Lagos. (Reasonable costs of travel and accommodation will be met by di BBC wia e dey necessary. All invitees go dey responsible for securing dia own visas and meeting dia own visa costs wia dis dey applicable).

13.Di BBC reserves di right to disqualify any entry which breaches any of dis Terms and Conditions.

14.Di BBC reserves di right to amend dis Terms and Conditions at any stage, including changing or substituting di selection process or di judging panel. In dis event, a notice will be posted on di following website: bbcpidgin.com

15.Dis competition accords with di BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Voting, you fit find more details at: BBC Competitions Policy https://www.bbc.com/editorialguidelines/guidance/code-of-conduct

16.Dis Terms and Conditions dey governed by di laws of England and Wales.