Anoda student don die for anoda suspected cult killing for Rivers State University (RSU).

Dis wan dey come two days after suspected cult boys shoot one student die in front of one of di girls hostels for di school.

Tok-tok pesin for Rivers State Police Command confam di tori to BBC Pidgin say dem don recover di bodi of di student for one bush and from di kain cuts and wound wey dey im body, dem suspect am to be cult related killing.

Omoni add say di deadibodi dey police custody and dem don begin investigate di mata.

President of di Student Union Goment for RSU, Elvis Osima Gogo tell BBC Pidgin say di boy wey die na Montana Million, year three student of Marine Engineering from Etche, Rivers State.

Di SUG President say dem discover from im friends say im receive call wey bring am comot from im house for wia im dey live for Chinda Estate wey dey near RSU and since den, dem no see am until dem go discover im body for bush wey dey near Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Iwofe.

On Monday, jaguda boys also shoot one final year student of Agriculture, Prince Tuaka to death inside di school.

Police say dem don arrest two boys concerning Tuaka shooting wey dey connected to cult clash for di school.

SUG President say after dat shooting, na di SUG excos na im rush di boy go di school clinic, wia dem give am oxygen come refer am to Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and na dia im die.

Image example Front of di hostel wia dem kill Prince Tuaka on Monday

Gogo also call for more security for di school, as students dey write di second semester exams and na wen second semester exams dey go on, dem dey always record dis kain cult clashes.

On Tuesday, wen BBC Pidgin visit di school, students bin dey comot from di hostel wia di shooting of Tuaka take place, dat day, security for some banks return fire give some jaguda boys wey show dey shoot afta di killing of Prince Tuaka.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike don sama query give di Vice Chancellor of di school Prof Blessing Didia on top di shooting and killing wey happen for di school.