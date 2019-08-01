Image copyright EFCC Image example Ismaila Balarebe chop fine of 100k

Nigeria corruption police - EFCC don send two oil thieves to go take self-contain inside prison for two years.

Na 15 of dem wey Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cari go Federal High Court Port Harcourt court for illegal Oil Bukering for Rivers State, Southern Nigeria.

While Justice Mohammed sentence two of dem to wit option of fine, di oda 13 chop fines of one hundred thousand naira.

According to EFCC all of di convicts trouble wen Nigerian Army, 6 Division, Port Harcourt sojas catch dem sometimes in 2018 and 2019 for different locations inside Port Harcourt, Rivers State as dem dey distribute Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) using Trucks, Tankers, Escavator wit registration numbers YLA 112 ZV; YLA 110 ZV; MGN 22 XA; KPR 23 XA; LFA 403 XA, KPR 24 XA; BNY 490 XA; KPR 345 XA; MUB 807 XA; BGM 229 XA; YEN 423 XA; BKR 395 XA; KWL 60 ZA and an Escavator 320 CL CAT witout goment licences.

Na on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 wey EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal office cari dem go court, on one-count separate charge wey concern illegal dealing in petroleum products, wey dey againt Section 4(1) of di Petroleum Act, Cap P10 Laws of di Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 and wey get punishment under Section 4(6) of di same Act.

Image copyright EFCC Image example Adamu Usman na one of oil thieves to take self-contain inside prison for two years

According to di charge wey EFCC publish, e say; "Mohammed Abba, Adamu Usman and Babangida Audu on or about June, 2018, inside Port Harcourt, Rivers State bin distribute petroleum product (Automotive Gas Oil) withMack Truck wit registration number YLA 112 ZV, witout Licence and so dem commit offence wey dey against Section 4(1) of di Petroleum Act, Cap P10 Laws of di Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 and wey get punishment under Section 4(6) of di same Act."

Justice Mohammed convict and sentenc Mohammed Abba, Adamu Usman to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N100, 000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) each, while the rest 13 (thirteen) defendants chop jail fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira (100,000.00) each.

Dem include: Babangida Audu; Chijioke Ali; Muhammad Jamilu; Umaru Hussaini; Ahmadu Adamu; Muhammed Muhammed; Mahmud Girei; Abubakar Mai Nasara; Sadiq Ismaila; Sama'ila Njidda; Mahmud Abdullahi, Chima Onuha and Ismaila Balarebe.

Di Judge also order say di petroleum products wey dem catch dem wit na Federal Goment go collect am.

Image copyright Getty Images

Oil bunkering wey be illegal refining and selling of petroleum products dey happun well well for Rivers State, Nigeria. Rivers State dey inside di Niger Delta region whre crude oil wey dey kontri dey use make money, boku well well. Most of di pipo wey dey do di oil bunkry dey do as hustle but e dey against Nigerian laws to do am witout license, na dis one follow for some of di environment pollution for di region.