Image copyright Other Image example Police say make pipo quick check if any member of dia family neva return house for di past two days.

One young girl don die for one hotel room for Port Harcourt Southern Nigeria, afta her boyfriend strangulate her to death, according to Police.

Authorities say di girl wey fit be like 23 years old die for one hotel along Olu Obasanjo road and di boyfriend leave plenty tins behind for di room wey dem go take catch am.

"Preliminary investigation show say her boyfriend strangle her to death after dem do kerewa, come lock her for di room comot for di hotel. Unfortunately im leave plenti traces wey we dey work on now to take catcham." Nnamdi Omoni of Rivers State Police Command tell BBC.

"Di corpse no get anything to identify her but she dey like middle age girl of about 23 years old. Her body dey for mortuary now for autopsy and further investigation." Omoni add.

Make pipo quick check if any member of dia family neva return house for di past two days and report for di State CID or PPRO Office so dem ft identify di corpse, na wetin di Police tok tok pesin yan.

But fotos wey social media users dey claim say na di girl wey dem press kill bin trend for social media afta e be say di hotel pipo break door discover say di girl wey dey naked don die alone for bed wit one white cloth dem tie around her neck and ear phones dey for her neck.