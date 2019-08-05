Image copyright Omoyele Sowore Image example Sowore dey 48 years old.

Nigerians go wake on Monday August 5, to know weda di protest against bad governance wey Omoyele Sowore dey ginger for , go hold after authorities arrest am last Saturday.

Secret sspy police - Department of State Services (DSS) don tok say dem arrest Sowore "for threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social peace inside di kontri."

Since wey dem arrest na so many ogbonge Nigerians dey condemn di arrest, some don say di protest must go on, but who be dis man wey dey dinger Revolution Now across Nigeria?

Meet Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore no be today meat, na since di days of June 12, 1993 na im e begin ginger for Nigeria mata.

Him na son of Ilaje land for Ondo State, South West Nigeria.

Born February 17, 1971, Sowore na human rights activist, pro-democracy reformer.

Na him be di founder of tori pipo, Sahara Reporters wey e start for 2006 inside one small room for Manhattan, USA.

He get Bachelor's Degree (Geography and Regional Planning) University of Lagos from 1989 to 1995 (But e get two extra years sake of Aluta ginger).

E become Student Union Goment (SUG) President, University of Lagos between 1992 and 1994 (E follow lead serious protest against military goment wey be cancel June 12, 1993 Presidential election and fight against goment corruption).

He also get Master's Degree (Public Administration) from Colombia University.

E become presidential candidate of di African Action Congress during di February 2019 Presidential election for Nigeria.

Sowore (Showore, as dem dey pronounce am) na Nigerian wey don spend di last 15 years to dey work to promote human rights and democracy inside Nigeria, and to stop di military rule and gbege wey foreign oil companies cause for im kontri.