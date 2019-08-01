Image copyright Bashir Ahmad Image example WAEC present Buhari attestation form for November, 2018

Attestation of Results na one of di ways wey you fit show say you bin write WAEC if you lost di certificate or e spoil, according to wetin West African Examination Council tell BBC.

"Di oda one na confirmation of results wey dem go cari give di organization wey dey find am as we no dey print certificate two times." WAEC Public Relations Officer, Damien Ojijeogu tell BBC Pidgin

Oga Ojijeogu explain dis one afta di West African Examination Council don enta news again as dia Deputy Registrar for school exams for Nigeria, Oshidehinde Adewunmi come to testify for di Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal for Abuja on di Cambridge University Moderated Examination certificates.

Presido Muhammadu Buhari submit di certificate on top accuse say e no qualify with im education to run for elections as presidential candidate for di 2019 Presidential election.

Oga Adewunmi tell di tribunal say while e bin certify di Cambridge University documents, no be WAEC dey issue those certificates, according to tori pipo Punch newspaper report from di court. And Damien Ojijeoguas also confam give BBC Pidgin say wetin Oga Adewunmi tok na im be di koko.

For 2018, Presido Buhari bin come under fire say im no get im WAEC certificate as di 2019 General Elections. But for November, WAEC give di presido Attestation of Results.

Image copyright BAYO OMOBORIOWO

How to sabi Fake Results & wetin to do if you lost your Certificate

Di exam joinbodi start to dey offer dis certification for 2015. According to WAEC, you go need:

Letter of Application

Police report for di certificate

Photocopy of di certificate

Two recent passport picture of di candidate

Administrative fee of 20,000 naira

Dem tok for dia social media say di certificate go get di recent picture wey you use take apply for di attestation.

Anoda mata wey dey cause high blood pressure give pipo na how to sabi if your WAEC certificate na original.

While Oga Ojijeogu bin no wan surrender di dish for original certificate to help 419 pipo, e tok say "QR code dey all our certificates so you go fit scan and confam informate about who get certificate."

Di WAEC certificate na West African certification for O and A levels for five kontris afta di completion of a six year secondary school education.

Dem bin establish di Council for Marcch 16, 1952.

WAEC certificate na one of di important documents you need to run for office of di Presido for Nigeria and also one document wey you need to continue higher education for di kontri and low level office work sef dey collect di certificate before dem employ pesin.