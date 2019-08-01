Image copyright Michael Job/Facebook

Michael Job, di actor and preacher wey many dey call 'Jesus' ontop internet because of how im look and dress, don deny rumour say Kenya goment deport am.

Di fake 'Jesus' bin land Kenya about 10 days ago, afta one local church invite am come.

Some days ago, tori comot say Kenya goment don deport 'Jesus' because im dey collect money for miracles.

But for inside social media post wey oga Job write ontop im Facebook page on 30 July, e deny say anytin like that happun to am. In fact, e say im still dey preach and do crusade for Kenya to tell pipo about di real Jesus Christ.

E also condemn "internet trolls" wey carri rumours about am, like say im dey claim to be Jesus, or say dem deport am. E say all of those kain tori na "fake news".

Di tori about Job deportation start from one Kenyan blog Kenyagist.com and later e come spread.

Inside im post, wey also get fotos inside, Job claim say pipo don get healing and salvation during im crusade for Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, and Kiserian - wey be towns for di East African kontri.

Dis no be di first time Job don come Africa to do crusade. For February dis year, im go di city of Lome, Togo, to go preach dia.

Since wey Michael Job land Kenya, im don popular well well - as tori spread say some believe say im na Jesus Christ wey come do 'second coming'

Odas wey no believe am say Job na just normal 'white' man like everybodi. Dis category of pipo na im dey correct.

As e be, Michael Job na actor wey dey work for one Christian amusement park for America, and im also be evangelist.