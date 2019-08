Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo wey dey drink for Burundi wey claim say scarcity of Amstel beer and soft drinks (minerals) dey town don get reply from di producers wey say na dia fault because demand don too high.

Some pipo wey dia drink na Amstel beer tell di BBC say dem dey vex because now dem no get choice but to drink Primus, Royal - wey be local brands wey dem no too like, or to comot big money to buy Skol wey be imported one from Rwanda.

"Not many of us fit afford Skol because e too cost, e dey hard to get our Amstel nowadays". One pesin wey no wan make we release im name bin tell BBC.

Heneiken na im dey produce Amstel, Primus and Royal beer dem.

Pipo wey dey take soft drink sef claim say Coca Cola products scarce.

Sources for Burundi confam to di BBC say di shortage na because foreign currency no too dey di kontri, and dis dey affect local beer company to import raw materials for production.

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS

For statement to di BBC, tok tok pesin for Brarudi, wey be di kontri biggest beer company, Remy Ndayishimiye say di scarcity na because consumers demand don too high.

"We dey do our best to bring back happiness of our clients". Di statement tok.

Since di 2015 political crisis, Burundi don suffer from "foreign exchange scarcity wey no gree go, international reserves wey dey reduce, and financial sector wey no strong again" di World Bank bin report.

Many kontris don suspend di aid money wey dem dey give Burundi since di 2015 crisis wey carri President Pierre Nkurunziza enta 'unconstitutional' third term for office.