Daughter of leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky wey dey for prison don deny tok say di group go suspend dia protests.

Suhaila Ibrahim El-Zakzaky for inside video for Twitter tok say di group go kontinu dia protest until dem release El-Zakzaky.

On Wednesday tori come out for inside statement wey di president media forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa release say, dem go suspend di protests and cari di Federal Government go court after Nigeria court ban di activities of Islamic Movement of Nigeria and name dem terrorists.

Suhaila for di video tok say Musa no fit speak on behalf of di group as she confirm protest by IMN go kontinu every weekday.

E don reach five years wey tension don dey rise between Nigeria goment and di members of di IMN for di kontri.

Members of di group, dey demand for di unconditional release of dia leader Elzakzaky wey don dey behind bars since 2015 despite Abuja Federal High court order say make dem release am on bail.

Goment refusal to release am make im followers and sympathisers to enta street and dis action don dey go on for few years now.

Recently, di Shiites protests don lead to di deaths of pipo for di kontri, afta dem clash with security agents.

Suhaila for di video still add say "di pesin wey write say dem suspend protests na di chairman of di group media forum and im no get anytin to do with di pipo wey dey organise di protest wey don dey go on for Abuja and go kontinu to go on until dem free dia leader El-Zakzaky."