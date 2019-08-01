Image copyright @BurundiCn

Burundi main opposition party say jaguda pipo dey plaster poo-poo, for di wall of dia offices dem, for di past two months.

Therence Manirambona, wey be tok-tok pesin for di National Congress Freedom (CNL) say, dem dey use dis tactic to try discourage dem and make di opposition fear ahead of di 2020 presidential elections.

Di interior ministry neva tok anytin ontop di matter.

CNL tok-tok pesin say di latest incident wia dem destroy anoda office, happun on Tuesday night for Gatete, for western Rumonge district.

Im say dem no know who put fire for di office and authorities neva tok anytin about am.

"To use poo-poo take plaster our office na one kain hate wey pesin no fit imagine," na wetin oga Manirambona tok.

"For dis matter, we feel say na sake of politics, because at lower levels some officials believe say di CNL no suppose get office for dis area dem"

Last month, Investigators from UN Human Rights Commission release report wey tok about "di serious human rights abuse wey Burundi opposition dey suffer".

But Burundi representative for UN commission wey dey based for Geneva call di report "document of lies".

Na for 2015 Burundi wahala start, wen President Pierre Nkurunziza win successful bid for re-election for third term, wey make opposition protesters to protest and call im move unconstitutional.

Two months later, dem vote for constitutional reforms wey go allow di president stay for office until 2034, although im say im no go seek re-election next year.