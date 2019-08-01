Image copyright Getty Images

As di world dey mark Breast feeding week, some breast feeding advocates dey call for special bank to preserve breast milk so pikin dem fit get am wen dem need am, instead of cow milk.

Prof. Alice Nte na paediatrician for University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. She say, di same way blood from blood bank dey help pipo, na di same way breast milk bank go help pikin dem.

According to Prof. Nte, no oda milk or supplement fit do di work wey breast milk dey do for pikin health or even replace am, "di major thing na to assure pipo say we go treat di milk to prevent infection.

Wen you do pasteurisation, dat is put di breast milk inside water at 60 degrees centigrade and keep am for 30 minutes, you don destroy HIV and different virus dem." Na so she tok.

Pasteurisation na ogbonge technology to take preserve milk so e go dey safe for consumption.

You go give your pikin breast milk from bank?

But some mothers wey speak with BBC Pidgin say dem no go gree give dia pikin dat kain breast milk from bank as dem no dey sure if e dey good and healthy.

"I prefer di one wey I give direct to my pikin because e dey fresh. Dat one from breast milk bank, I no sure weda e dey fresh or not." Na so Blessing Obunge tok.

Anoda mama, Juliet Godspower say even though say milk from breast milk bank good because na human being own, she no just like di idea to give her pikin breast milk from pesin wey she no know. She say she prefer baby milk from tin as dat one dey safer.

Image example Some mothers like Blessing get concern about di safety of breast milk wey dem go store for bank

Chibueze Obiwanne wey be Co-founder for Milkboosters wey dey encourage and support women to dey breastfeed, tell BBC Pidgin say from di small survey wey dem do, dem find out say many women dey more willing to donate breast milk dan to accept breast milk because of cultural beliefs and fears dem get.

"Many of dem dey concerned about di safety, especially with di poor electricity supply wey dey Nigeria but with proper pasteurisation, we fit preserve di breast milk well so e go dey safe for pikin dem."

According to Obiwanne, di way to go na to test and screen all di mama dem wey go donate, to ensure say di milk dem dey safe and then dem go do matching with di pikin to know di one wey go good with di pikin.

Im add say more awareness about breast milk bank dey needed for many pipo to understand and accept am, as e go provide support for mama dem wey no well or too strong after dem born, pikin dem wey dia mama die at childbirth and working mothers dem.

Image example Women dey breast feed for clinic

For di concern for safety of di breast milk, Prof. Nte say even if dem no put am for fridge, breast milk still dey safe six to eight hours after extraction so na to encourage mama dem to give am to pikin dem within di time frame.

Di theme for 2019 World Breastfeeding week 'empower parents, enable breastfeeding'. Na to encourage goment and organization to pay mama and papa dem for maternity and paternity leave, so dem go complete di six months exclusive breastfeeding for new born baby and continue to breastfeed with other food till di pikin reach three years.

Sabi pipo say Without breast milk, 832,000 pikin dem dey die every year for di world without breast milk.