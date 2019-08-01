We no get secret graveyard for north east - Defence HQ

Image copyright AFP Image example Soldiers and oda pipo dey look coffins during funeral ceremony for di National Military Cemetary, Kuchigoro, for Abuja on May 23, 2008 to honour 46 soldiers wey die for road accident

Nigeria Defence Headquarters don deny tori say military get secret graveyards for di north east of di kontri.

Di HQ bin dey respond to one tori wey international tori pipo Wall Street Journal (WSJ) publish say Army don bury hundreds of soldiers for secret graves in order to cover up di number of soldiers wey don die for di war against di terrorists dem for di north east of di kontri.

According to statement di DHQ release, di Armed Forces of Nigeria get beta tradition to bury and honour dia fallen heroes and so dem no dey engage in such.

"In line with di traditions of di Armed Forces, fallen heroes dey get beta honour, and respect inside ogbonge military burial of international standard wey dey involve parade, grave site oration, prayers by Islamic and Christian clerics as well as gun salutes, aside oda military funeral rites." Na so di statement tok.

DHQ add say di cemetery wey di tori tok about wey dey Maimalari military cantonment na official military cemetery for di Armed Forces of Nigeria for di north east theatre.

Pipo bin don dey react to di tori.

Skip Twitter post by @atiku I read the report by the Wall Street Journal that scores of Nigerian soldiers have been secretly buried at night by the General Muhammadu Buhari led administration, in order to hide the true state of the war on terror, with a sense of heartbreak and shock. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 1, 2019

WSJ bin report say dem get dia info from Nigerian soldiers, diplomats and one senior goment official.

According to dem, one soldier wey speak from Maimalari barracks tell dem say "dem bury several of my comrades inside secret graves for night," wia more dan 1,000 soldiers based, "dem dey die and dem dey delete dem from history."

DHQ say make pipo disregard di report.